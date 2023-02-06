There is a good chance Enova International Inc. (ENVA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $52.44 in the prior trading day, Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) closed at $53.30, up 1.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623964 shares were traded. ENVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.00 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Chartier Kirk sold 20,000 shares for $39.38 per share. The transaction valued at 787,694 led to the insider holds 123,544 shares of the business.

Cunningham Steven E sold 29,674 shares of ENVA for $919,894 on Oct 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 178,356 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Rahilly Sean, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,430 shares for $44.55 each. As a result, the insider received 63,706 and left with 77,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enova’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVA has reached a high of $54.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 199.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.71. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $473.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $489.05M to a low estimate of $463.11M. As of the current estimate, Enova International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $363.61M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.44M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $511.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $459.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 41.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.