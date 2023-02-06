There is a good chance Proterra Inc. (PTRA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) closed at $5.58 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1836801 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Padilla Karina F sold 9,574 shares for $4.87 per share. The transaction valued at 46,638 led to the insider holds 220,773 shares of the business.

Joyce Gareth T sold 22,534 shares of PTRA for $112,918 on Jan 23. The CEO and President now owns 355,272 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Covington JoAnn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of the company, sold 52,446 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 393,765 and left with 127,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTRA traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.89M, compared to 11.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.86M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $449.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.