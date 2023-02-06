There Is Still Room For Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) closed the day trading at $0.86 down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0517 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1655137 shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8301.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GREE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC bought 1,190,476 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,190,476 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4183.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GREE traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GREE traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.56M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GREE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 15.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $29M. As of the current estimate, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.75M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.7M, a decrease of -37.40% less than the figure of -$18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.28M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.6M and the low estimate is $176.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.