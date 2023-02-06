There Is Still Room For H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed the day trading at $73.93 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $73.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679912 shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FUL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $72 previously.

On June 24, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $52.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Campe Heather sold 14,323 shares for $75.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,078,251 led to the insider holds 9,100 shares of the business.

East James J. sold 30,384 shares of FUL for $2,297,710 on Nov 11. The Senior Vice President, HHC now owns 6,590 shares after completing the transaction at $75.62 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Owens James, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 64,689 shares for $75.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,874,963 and left with 99,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $81.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FUL traded about 393.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FUL traded about 501.68k shares per day. A total of 53.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.03M. Shares short for FUL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

FUL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.36.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $968.5M. As of the current estimate, H.B. Fuller Company’s year-ago sales were $897.42M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.