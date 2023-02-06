There Is Still Room For HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) was $5.71 for the day, down -8.05% from the previous closing price of $6.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980154 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, China Renaissance on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.20 from $4.30 previously.

On November 16, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.60.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $2.90.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.45.

Shares Statistics:

HUYA traded an average of 2.96M shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.10M. Shares short for HUYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 4.03M on Sep 14, 2022.