There Is Still Room For PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed the day trading at $3.38 up 9.03% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12178508 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4911.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXMD traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXMD traded about 1.93M shares per day. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.