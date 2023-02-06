There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

As of close of business last night, EPAM Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $375.85, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $379.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878398 shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $385.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $367.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $510.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $490 to $370.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Peterson Jason D. sold 1,000 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 11,762 shares of the business.

Dvorkin Viktar sold 13,333 shares of EPAM for $5,877,720 on Aug 22. The SVP/Head of Global Delivery now owns 7,572 shares after completing the transaction at $440.84 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Abrahams Gary C, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller, PAO of the company, sold 557 shares for $452.64 each. As a result, the insider received 252,120 and left with 1,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $486.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 341.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 345.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPAM traded 364.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 445.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 913.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.32 and $9.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.95. EPS for the following year is $12.52, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.35 and $11.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.