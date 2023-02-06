There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

In the latest session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $147.50 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $148.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2683486 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Etsy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 27, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when SCOTT RYAN M. sold 9,842 shares for $144.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,417,248 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $2,830,107 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 107,305 shares after completing the transaction at $135.74 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $132.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,762,856 and left with 107,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $163.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETSY has traded an average of 3.12M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 12.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.