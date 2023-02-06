There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Momentus Inc. (MNTS).

In the latest session, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) closed at $1.07 up 3.88% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618770 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Momentus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 18,122 led to the insider holds 291,824 shares of the business.

Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares of MNTS for $16,126 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 311,824 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 34,016 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider received 105,609 and left with 15,166,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 433.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $4.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7596.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNTS has traded an average of 678.49K shares per day and 502.8k over the past ten days. A total of 82.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54M and the low estimate is $2.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 140.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.