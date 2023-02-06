There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

The closing price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) was $12.67 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221636 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 167,672 led to the insider holds 452,676 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of ARI for $10,647 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 11,229 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On May 17, another insider, BIDERMAN MARK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.68 each. As a result, the insider received 126,827 and left with 65,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 94.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $14.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

ARI traded an average of 892.00K shares per day over the past three months and 794.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, ARI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.3M to a low estimate of $73.4M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.86M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.3M, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.51M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323M and the low estimate is $271.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.