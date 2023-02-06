There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Grindr Inc. (GRND)

The closing price of Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) was $5.97 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713471 shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Zage George Raymond III bought 110,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 660,000 led to the insider holds 5,360,000 shares of the business.

Zage George Raymond III bought 50,000 shares of GRND for $296,500 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 5,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $71.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.42.

Shares Statistics:

GRND traded an average of 575.58K shares per day over the past three months and 217.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company.