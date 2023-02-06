There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The closing price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) was $0.22 for the day, down -10.00% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2995239 shares were traded. WTER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.90 from $1.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when RAUCH DAVID ERIC bought 180,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTER has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3860.

Shares Statistics:

WTER traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WTER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.6M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.66M and the low estimate is $88.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.