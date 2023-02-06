This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

As of close of business last night, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.90, down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645583 shares were traded. WISA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WISA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when MOYER BRETT sold 8,335 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 884 led to the insider holds 574,189 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS GARY sold 1,596 shares of WISA for $169 on Dec 16. The insider now owns 88,191 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Oliva George, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,390 shares for $0.11 each. As a result, the insider received 359 and left with 261,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has reached a high of $149.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WISA traded 422.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 107.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54M, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $10.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 134.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.