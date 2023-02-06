This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Xencor Inc. (XNCR)

In the latest session, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) closed at $36.49 up 3.84% from its previous closing price of $35.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607584 shares were traded. XNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.86.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xencor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Yang Allen sold 3,737 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,910 led to the insider holds 63,521 shares of the business.

Desjarlais John R sold 1,172 shares of XNCR for $34,140 on Mar 09. The SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO now owns 135,625 shares after completing the transaction at $29.13 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Eckert Celia, who serves as the VP, GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 789 shares for $28.91 each. As a result, the insider received 22,810 and left with 28,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xencor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $35.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XNCR has traded an average of 351.88K shares per day and 424.56k over the past ten days. A total of 59.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for XNCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.11M, down -40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.97M and the low estimate is $13.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.