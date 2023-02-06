Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The closing price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) was $1.70 for the day, down -4.49% from the previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3026550 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Michael Gavin Constantine sold 340,002 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 540,739 led to the insider holds 2,446,547 shares of the business.

Elliot Mark Sonbolian sold 16,500 shares of BKKT for $27,949 on Jan 25. The Chief Sales & Mktg Officer now owns 303,914 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 206,100 and left with 7,623,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3703.

Shares Statistics:

BKKT traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.94M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.82M, compared to 12.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.