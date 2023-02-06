Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Medtronic plc (MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) closed the day trading at $87.10 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $87.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4949689 shares were traded. MDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $89 from $102 previously.

On November 23, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded its rating to Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $106 to $85.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Medtronic plc bought 6,835 shares for $9.28 per share. The transaction valued at 63,436 led to the insider holds 4,999,423 shares of the business.

Salmon Sean sold 16,631 shares of MDT for $1,338,736 on Dec 13. The EVP & President Cardiovascular now owns 36,088 shares after completing the transaction at $80.50 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, TEN HOEDT ROB, who serves as the EVP and Pres. Global Regions of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $81.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,015 and left with 43,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $114.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDT traded about 7.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDT traded about 6.41M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.85M, compared to 7.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

MDT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 81.00% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $5.85, with 29 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.69B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.74B and the low estimate is $30.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.