UNCY (Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed at $0.53 up 3.47% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619871 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7339.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNCY has traded an average of 312.33K shares per day and 343.94k over the past ten days. A total of 15.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 26.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.13.