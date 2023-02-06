Update from Core & Main Inc. (CNM): A steady trajectory

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed the day trading at $23.00 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $22.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835813 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares for $23.53 per share. The transaction valued at 258,874,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Whittenburg Mark G sold 19,729 shares of CNM for $488,893 on Sep 09. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $24.78 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Schneider Laura K, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 33,333 shares for $25.08 each. As a result, the insider received 836,048 and left with 4,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $26.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNM traded about 733.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNM traded about 548.19k shares per day. A total of 170.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.10M. Shares short for CNM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 5.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $5.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.