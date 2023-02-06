Update from Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) was $0.80 for the day, up 2.89% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0225 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556951 shares were traded. HEPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8873 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HEPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPA has reached a high of $1.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4999, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5990.

Shares Statistics:

HEPA traded an average of 772.15K shares per day over the past three months and 509.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.12M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 645.2k with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 737.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.58.