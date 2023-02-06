Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) was $0.71 for the day, down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6168563 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7494 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7006.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0302.

Shares Statistics:

BBIG traded an average of 6.81M shares per day over the past three months and 7.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 36.52M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.