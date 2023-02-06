Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $29.36 in the prior trading day, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at $29.16, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996837 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Vertical Research initiated its Buy rating on March 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Yeagy Brent L sold 60,244 shares for $28.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,691,629 led to the insider holds 319,129 shares of the business.

Yeagy Brent L sold 39,756 shares of WNC for $912,917 on Jan 03. The President & CEO now owns 379,373 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yeagy Brent L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 8,006 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 192,144 and left with 419,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 535.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 720.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.44M. Shares short for WNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $661.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.8M to a low estimate of $647.71M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $479.28M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.53M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $635.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.