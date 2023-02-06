What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) stock

In the latest session, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed at $37.40 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $37.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4852886 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Finn Christopher sold 11,096 shares for $36.36 per share. The transaction valued at 403,451 led to the insider holds 960,825 shares of the business.

Buser Curtis L. sold 10,395 shares of CG for $377,962 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,224,060 shares after completing the transaction at $36.36 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Ferguson Jeffrey W., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 6,908 shares for $36.36 each. As a result, the insider received 251,175 and left with 1,180,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CG has traded an average of 3.07M shares per day and 2.92M over the past ten days. A total of 362.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 16.92M, compared to 15.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CG is 1.23, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.