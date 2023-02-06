Which analyst expects Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed at $0.67 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4042622 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astra Space Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On February 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2004.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTR has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2.24M over the past ten days. A total of 266.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.36M with a Short Ratio of 22.50M, compared to 26.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 21.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $16.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 220.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.