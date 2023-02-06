Which analyst expects Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $18.19, down -5.11% from its previous closing price of $19.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703647 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 04, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

On December 02, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $20.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHVN traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 898.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.16M. Insiders hold about 14.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.13% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.56 and low estimates of -$1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.55 and -$11.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.55. EPS for the following year is -$5.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.7 and -$5.7.