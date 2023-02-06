Which analyst expects Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) closed at $0.24 up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79696901 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2759 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2305.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helbiz Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Palella Salvatore bought 650,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 84,500 led to the insider holds 11,228,925 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 1,568,249 shares of HLBZ for $188,190 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 11,147,174 shares after completing the transaction at $0.12 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,019,293 shares for $0.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 709,807 and bolstered with 9,578,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $4.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6026.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLBZ has traded an average of 57.46M shares per day and 192.28M over the past ten days. A total of 241.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.38M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 451.87k with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 528.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.