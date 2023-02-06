Which analyst expects Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) closed at $2.62 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12035887 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invitae Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when George Sean E sold 11,163 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 23,210 led to the insider holds 732,677 shares of the business.

George Sean E sold 44,816 shares of NVTA for $91,420 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 743,840 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, WERNER ROBERT F., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $3.45 each. As a result, the insider received 4,658 and left with 251,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9471.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVTA has traded an average of 8.46M shares per day and 10.34M over the past ten days. A total of 237.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.46M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.99M with a Short Ratio of 41.32M, compared to 38.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 20.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $131.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135.42M to a low estimate of $126.2M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $126.55M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.44M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $520.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $517.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.2M and the low estimate is $477.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.