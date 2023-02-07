A correction may be in store for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares?

In the latest session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $194.76 up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $189.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185425882 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tesla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $200 from $255 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Argus reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $374 to $257.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $299 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares for $162.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,250 led to the insider holds 64,259 shares of the business.

Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,752 shares of TSLA for $410,158 on Jan 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 200,411 shares after completing the transaction at $109.31 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 10,500 shares for $117.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,233,750 and left with 64,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLA has traded an average of 148.53M shares per day and 216.82M over the past ten days. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 90.59M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.