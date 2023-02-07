A glimpse at Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.59, down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $30.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833145 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 860,223 led to the insider holds 186,159 shares of the business.

Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares of SAVA for $61,100 on Aug 23. The Chief Clinical Dev. Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $62.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAVA traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.32M, compared to 12.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.03% and a Short% of Float of 25.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and -$3.33.