A glimpse at Dynatrace Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed at $46.33 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $47.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3276964 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynatrace Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $39 from $42 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Pace Stephen J. sold 47,380 shares for $46.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,184,666 led to the insider holds 125,240 shares of the business.

Allen Alicia sold 31,985 shares of DT for $1,272,203 on Dec 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 87,281 shares after completing the transaction at $39.77 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Greifeneder Bernd, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,939 shares for $38.14 each. As a result, the insider received 188,364 and left with 936,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 472.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $49.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DT has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 3.59M over the past ten days. A total of 287.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.68M. Shares short for DT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.34M, compared to 10.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $272.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $275.5M to a low estimate of $255.3M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $226.35M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.