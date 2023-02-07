A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

After finishing at $26.38 in the prior trading day, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $24.18, down -8.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16643563 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Hold to Reduce on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 601,528 led to the insider holds 125,026 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 1,540 shares of JWN for $30,922 on Feb 01. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 128,671 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 328,792 and left with 93,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $29.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 21.95M, compared to 23.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JWN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.37, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.45B and the low estimate is $15.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.