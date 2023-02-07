An average trading volume for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $0.72 in the last session, down -3.70% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4360087 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7110.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4360.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DHC traded on average about 4.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 9.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DHC is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $320.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.68M to a low estimate of $315.64M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $337.42M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.53M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $338.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.