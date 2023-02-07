An overall feel about Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) closed at $1.59 up 22.78% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2823824 shares were traded. BGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Berkshire Grey Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 23, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On September 21, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 21, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGRY has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8821, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6355.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BGRY has traded an average of 567.32K shares per day and 663.84k over the past ten days. A total of 234.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BGRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 5.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.37M to a low estimate of $21.99M. As of the current estimate, Berkshire Grey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.79M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.94M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.85M, up 49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.26M and the low estimate is $130.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.