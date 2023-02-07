An overall feel about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) closed at $3.85 down -4.47% from its previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527516 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eastman Kodak Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7694.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KODK has traded an average of 763.68K shares per day and 853.58k over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 5.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

