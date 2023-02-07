An overall feel about Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Smart for Life Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.21, up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561102 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2183 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1995.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4600.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFL traded 365.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 663.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.2M and the low estimate is $300.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 200.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.