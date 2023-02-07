Are analysts optimistic about Volta Inc.’s (NYSE:VLTA) stock?

The closing price of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) was $0.86 for the day, up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020200 shares were traded. VLTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8580 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8492.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4824.

Shares Statistics:

VLTA traded an average of 5.70M shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.41M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 22.48M, compared to 18.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 98.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $108.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.