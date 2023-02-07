Are scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) closed at $7.69 down -4.23% from its previous closing price of $8.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2521416 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,002,495 led to the insider holds 5,328,328 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of SCPH for $2,300,486 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 92,983 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,534 shares for $5.02 each. As a result, the insider received 188,421 and left with 112,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCPH has traded an average of 287.61K shares per day and 425.96k over the past ten days. A total of 34.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 625.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 115.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.1M and the low estimate is $10.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,944.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.