As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, I-Mab (IMAB) offers stability

The closing price of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) was $5.15 for the day, down -13.45% from the previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108626 shares were traded. IMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $96.

On March 15, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 15, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has reached a high of $29.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

IMAB traded an average of 595.13K shares per day over the past three months and 471.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.79M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.5M and the low estimate is $2.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -94.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.