AULT (Ault Alliance Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed at $0.14, up 3.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4707023 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AULT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 400 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,777 led to the insider holds 1,806,000 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares of AULT for $481 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,805,600 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300 shares for $4.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,423 and bolstered with 1,805,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2376.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company.