BBIO (BridgeBio Pharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed at $11.44 up 5.34% from its previous closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2282651 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 27, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $24.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 61,040 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 671,922 led to the insider holds 219,184 shares of the business.

Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares of BBIO for $1,320,696 on Feb 03. The CEO and President now owns 1,372,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, STEPHENSON BRIAN C, who serves as the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of the company, sold 61,040 shares for $7.67 each. As a result, the insider received 468,470 and left with 280,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBIO has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.12M with a Short Ratio of 18.41M, compared to 23.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.59% and a Short% of Float of 28.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.87 and -$4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 16.60% from the average estimate.