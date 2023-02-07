C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $25.88 in the prior trading day, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at $27.55, up 6.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103723797 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Parkkinen Juho sold 4,578 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 91,343 led to the insider holds 346,993 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 558 shares of AI for $5,945 on Dec 27. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 351,571 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 928 shares for $11.84 each. As a result, the insider received 10,984 and left with 352,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 11.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.9M and the low estimate is $277.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.