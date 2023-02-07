Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $15.88 in the last session, down -5.53% from day before closing price of $16.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684165 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares for $13.96 per share. The transaction valued at 52,359 led to the insider holds 295,008 shares of the business.

MELLOR JOHN M sold 6,924 shares of DOMO for $101,461 on Dec 21. The CEO now owns 365,353 shares after completing the transaction at $14.65 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Felt Bruce C. Jr., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,525 shares for $14.69 each. As a result, the insider received 81,151 and left with 248,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMO traded on average about 602.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.24M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.52M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.08M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.37M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.82M and the low estimate is $347.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.