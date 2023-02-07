How is Inseego Corp.’s (NASDAQ: INSG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) closed at $1.13 in the last session, down -4.24% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504704 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Mondor Dan sold 61,288 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 240,249 led to the insider holds 243,040 shares of the business.

Mondor Dan sold 50,000 shares of INSG for $230,500 on Mar 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 193,870 shares after completing the transaction at $4.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9320.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSG traded on average about 792.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 8.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.85M to a low estimate of $64.14M. As of the current estimate, Inseego Corp.’s year-ago sales were $65.52M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.57M, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.4M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.12M and the low estimate is $288.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.