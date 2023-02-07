How is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE: SMG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $82.27 in the prior trading day, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed at $81.04, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779771 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $75.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 50,000 shares for $60.77 per share. The transaction valued at 3,038,563 led to the insider holds 212,402 shares of the business.

Evans David C sold 1,659 shares of SMG for $89,067 on Nov 29. The EVP and Interim CFO now owns 23,694 shares after completing the transaction at $53.69 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,706 shares for $53.57 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912,562 and left with 14,114,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $145.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 905.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.89 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $519.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.37M to a low estimate of $433.3M. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $737.8M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.