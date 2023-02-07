I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Alset Inc. (AEI).

The price of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) closed at $2.10 in the last session, down -32.26% from day before closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031620 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 322,384 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 59,286 led to the insider holds 77,078,375 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 600,000 shares of AEI for $115,800 on Dec 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 76,755,991 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 84,636 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,669 and bolstered with 76,155,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3405, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1524.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEI traded on average about 47.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.16M. Insiders hold about 51.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 791.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 880.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.