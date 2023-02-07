I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).

After finishing at $1.49 in the prior trading day, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at $1.31, down -12.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3969337 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Tewksbury Ted L III sold 5,501 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 6,106 led to the insider holds 2,677,867 shares of the business.

McBeath Kathryn sold 1,039 shares of VLDR for $1,039 on Jan 24. The Chief People Officer now owns 574,471 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Gupta Anurag, who serves as the EVP of Engineering of the company, sold 12,877 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12,877 and left with 1,358,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1873.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.95M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.06M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.35M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.