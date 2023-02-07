In spite of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTGX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $14.96 up 4.40% from its previous closing price of $14.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932526 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $29.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTGX has traded an average of 905.64K shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 49.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.84. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.36M, up 18.80% from the average estimate.