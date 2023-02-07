In spite of Quantum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QMCO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Quantum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516985 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QMCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Cabrera Brian E sold 863 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 274,961 shares of the business.

Moorehead Lewis W. sold 2,370 shares of QMCO for $2,726 on Oct 11. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 201,553 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Lerner James J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 32,888 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 37,821 and left with 1,894,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5280.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QMCO traded 235.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 291.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.29M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.83M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.61M and the low estimate is $395.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.