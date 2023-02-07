In spite of Rapid7 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) closed at $49.47 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $50.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878750 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rapid7 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On January 13, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $118.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPD has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 58.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Shares short for RPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 4.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $175.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $177.14M to a low estimate of $167.87M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.22M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.92M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.4M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.8M and the low estimate is $795.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.