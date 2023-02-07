In spite of The RealReal Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REAL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, The RealReal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.91, down -8.17% from its previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3484749 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Suko Todd A sold 11,174 shares of REAL for $16,459 on Nov 20. The Chief Legal Officer and Secret now owns 374,191 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Lo Steve Ming, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,196 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 12,072 and left with 269,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3547.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REAL traded 3.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 13.93M, compared to 11.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.82% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.66M and the low estimate is $713M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.