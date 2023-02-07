In the case of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT), what’s next?

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) closed the day trading at $14.98 up 6.02% from the previous closing price of $14.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681641 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Leschly Nick sold 6,587 shares for $10.46 per share. The transaction valued at 68,889 led to the insider holds 536,419 shares of the business.

Baird William D III sold 1,077 shares of TSVT for $11,446 on Jan 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,797 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,026 shares for $10.63 each. As a result, the insider received 21,533 and left with 534,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $19.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSVT traded about 539.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSVT traded about 724.15k shares per day. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$2.14, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.42 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.62. EPS for the following year is -$5.96, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.72 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $12.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.26M, an estimated decrease of -37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.92M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.71M and the low estimate is $52.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.